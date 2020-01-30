Dragon Ball Fan Pitches Controversial Reboot Plan

With the return of the Dragon Ball Super anime still a mystery, fans are waiting to hear when the series will return to witness new adventures of Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Z Fighters. Even with the television series not having come back as of yet, the story continued in both the manga with the war against the ancient wizard Moro and in the wildly successful feature length film that brought the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly into continuity proper. As fans await for any news regarding the Akira Toriyama franchise, one fanatic has proposed taking a different approach to Dragon Ball Super’s “second season”.

Throughout its long history, Dragon Ball has had something of a “reboot” when you consider the case of Dragon Ball GT. The series which acted as the first sequel to Dragon Ball Z wasn’t created by Akira Toriyama, but was rather produced by Toei Animation. Introducing the idea of Goku being wished back to childhood while exploring the galaxy to reverse his current state, GT is often thought of as the black sheep of the franchise. The fan in question has a much different idea with their stated reboot.

Twitter User vVenturex had the idea that the Dragon Ball Super series should be rebooted with a twenty episode run that covers the first few story lines presented in the sequel series and then jump into the Moro arc, which has received critical acclaim since debuting in the manga:

Here’s an idea: Delete the Super anime, adapt and improve the manga in like 20 or so episodes, keep the Broly movie as canon and start 2uper with an animated Moro arc. Best timeline. pic.twitter.com/qy11C6WE3w — Phoebe (@vVenturex) January 20, 2020

If you were to reboot Dragon Ball Super, or the franchise in general, how would you go about it? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

