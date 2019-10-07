This Dragon Ball Super Artwork Gives Gohan’s Tracksuit an Old-School Makeover

Dragon Ball Super fans have their own thoughts about Gohan, but there is one thing you cannot deny about the character. His decision to wearing a bright green tracksuit was a bold one, but the word is out on whether it worked. Following in the footsteps of other athleisure-loving heroes, Gohan rocked the look without care, and fans have long wondered how the outfit could be improved upon.

Now, it seems one fan has found the perfect way. An artist on Twitter known as RenanFNA decided to give their take on Gohan, and fans admit they’re impressed by the old-school makeover.

As you can see below, the artwork compares Gohan a la Dragon Ball Super to a throwback counterpart. The art style used to compare Gohan is sourced directly from Dragon Ball Z, and netizens say they really appreciate seeing the Saiyan’s green suit through this lens.

Dragon Ball Super gave Gohan lots of highlights as well as shading which gave him a more three-dimensional feel. The saturated colors drew criticism upon their debut way back when, but RenanFNA used a much simple palate. Without using any highlights, this makeover makes Gohan look more flat, but its edgier line work has the right kind of nostalgic weight for fans. Over the years, netizens have come to adore the old-school animation of Dragon Ball, but the franchise’s latest style shift was met with praise. Dragon Ball Super: Broly welcomed new character designs by Naohiro Shintani, and they’ve since been adopted by many fans as the series’ best yet.

