‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Who Wins Between Goku and Jiren

These days, Goku is squaring up for the most important fight of his life. Battling baddies like Freeza and Cell were important, but they did not decide upon the fate of Universe 7. Right now, Goku is fighting Jiren to ensure his universe’s safety, and fans are dying to know who will win the match.

However, audiences don’t need to worry much longer. A set of synopses have revealed the fight’s big winner, so you have been warned! There are some serious spoilers below!

Fans can thank Weekly Shonen Jump and Animage for giving them a heads up about the finale. This month, Dragon Ball Super will air episode 131, marking its final TV episode before the franchise carries on in a December film. When synopses for the episode went live, fans were quick to turn translations around, so you can check out one spoiler-friendly blurb below:

“Son Goku has fallen from the arena. It seems like Universe 7 has lost, and everyone will be annihilated, but… Having broken through his limits, Goku and Jiren stare at the Omni-Kings, as if the match isn’t over yet.”

So, there you have it. Right now, it looks like Jiren will get the upper-hand against Goku. The Universe 11 fighter may not knock Goku out, but Jiren will definitely push him from the Tournament of Power. With the hero being ringed out, the rules dictate that Jiren wins the match as Goku was pushed out of bounds. However, the synopsis seems to hint that the fight will continue even after Goku loses on a technicality.

Knowing the Omni-Kings, it is not hard to believe that they would excuse Goku’s boundary blunder if they got to see more fighting. The deities have changed the event’s rules on the fly based on their preferences. The Omni-Kings have been very invested in this final match, and they would surely want to see it end with a fighter KO’d. So, there is still a chance that Goku could make a truly miraculous comeback.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

