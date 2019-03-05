‘Dragon Ball’ Releases New Look at Goku’s Grand Priest Power Up

Dragon Ball fans are hyped right now, thanks to a newly-revealed promo image from the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game and its Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime spinoff.

The image showed Goku in a new state of Ultra Instinct Omen transformation, while wearing the garb of the Grand Priest, who has recently taken the Saiyan warrior under wing. That’s sparked all kinds of theories and speculation about how Dragon Ball Heroes is setting up Goku’s next big power-up – and why. While the “how” and “why” of the matter have yet to be revealed, we can at least indulge in this better look at “Grand Priest Goku”!

This character card for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game gives us a deepr and more action-packed look at Goku in his Grand Priest costume. The costume looks way more badass here than it did in the actual anime – and we can clearly see from the eyes and hair that Goku is in his Ultra Instinct Omen state. He seems to be pulling together a ball of energy that’s so intense it affects the physical environment around it (swirling winds). Of course, Dragon Ball promo images (especially Dragon Ball Heroes promo images) are infamous for embellishing things like energy attacks and auras, so the energy ball is just for dramatic effect.

There’s been a growing theory that Grand Priest will provide the path and knowledge for Goku to truly master Ultra Instinct – including the more nuanced touch of being able to manifest “Omen,” rather than burning himself out with the full-on Ultra Instinct power. Here’s what’s being proposed:

“I believe the Grand Priest will teach Goku how to have deeper control of his Mastered Ultra Instinct. Whis has already prepared Goku’s body to achieve Ultra Instinct, but now that he ha, he needs a higher level of training to full tap into it at will. This higher level of training is something only the Grand Priest can offer.”

While this storyline with Goku and the Grand Priest is only taking place in the very non-canon Dragon Ball Heroes anime and game, its implications for the official Dragon Ball Super canon are potentially massive. Are you excited see how it plays out? Let us know in the comments!

