‘Dragon Ball Super’ Debuts Jiren’s English Voice

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub has finally set the stage for the Tournament of Power on Toonami, and the warriors of the eight participating universes have gathered for the huge battle royale.

Which means that the fan-favorite foe, Universe 11’s Jiren has finally made his debut. Brief as it is, you can check it out in the video thanks to @ZBEUGamingYT on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jiren’s voice in the English Dub, if you haven’t heard it yet. pic.twitter.com/zIHMNflnhe — OfficialZBEUGaming (@ZBEUGamingYT) February 3, 2019

Universe 11 has been set up as the strongest universe going into the Tournament of Power, and although Goku had trouble dealing with Top last time they fought, there was still one stronger fighter waiting to appear in the official tournament. Although he was not named in Episode 96 of the series, fans are pretty aware of Jiren due to his popularity in the Japanese language run of the series and appearances in games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

As for his voice debut, he says two words that have a ton of impact. Telling Goku to “get lost” whenever he goes to greet Universe 11, fans are already impressed by his timber. He’ll be performed by Patrick Seitz in Funimation’s English dub, and fans will recognize him for his many huge roles such as One Piece‘s Franky, Fairy Tail’s Laxus, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s Dio. Along with his powerful voice, Jiren has already made a major show of his strength by just being an intimidating yet mysterious presence that fans can’t wait to see fight as the Tournament of Power goes on.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Tickets are currently on sale for Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which opened in theaters in the United States on January 16.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 78 episodes of the series on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the Tournament of Power was initially announced.