‘Dragon Ball Super’ Finally Reveals Jiren’s Tournament Wish

One of the strongest additions to Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power was Universe 11’s Jiren, but as the series went on it never quite revealed what Jiren would wish for if he had won.

The manga run of the series has changed quite a bit of how the Tournament of Power has progressed, and one of those changes had Jiren finally reveal what he would wish for if he wins: to bring someone back to life.

Jiren’s suitably boring wish: to resurrect his master, who’s named after “Kitchen” (also suitably). And was killed by a “demon”, apparently. pic.twitter.com/orcPp0ZG8F — Todd Frankenship (@Herms98) October 18, 2018

Spoilers for the next chapter of the manga have been leaked, and as spotted and translated by @Herms98 on Twitter, Jiren’s wish is to resurrect his dead master who was, as he puts it, was killed by a “demon.” This reflects what’s revealed in the anime as well as Jiren’s backstory shed light on why he fights for justice the way he does.

In the anime it’s explained that when his master lost to an “evil-doer” and presumed dead, Jiren’s fellow warriors lost the drive to fight back against the evil. It’s then that Jiren realizes he can only truly rely on his own power and uses it to fight back against this injustice. But this wasn’t explained by Jiren, but by Universe 11’s God of Destruction Vermoud.

In the manga Jiren is far more talkative, and is not above explaining his motivations and, of course, his wish. This may not seem like a huge wish as Universe 7 brings dead characters back to life all the time, but Universe 11 is most likely one without Dragon Balls and thus is makes a ton of sense for Jiren to go through so much trouble just to bring someone back.

