Dragon Ball Z Fan Finds Way to Bring Goku Into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is already making a claim for this year's best game. The sequel to Breath of the Wild has been long coming, but fans admit it was worth the wait. The game's sandbox physics and build mode have gripped gamers something fierce. And now, one fan is going viral for bringing Son Goku into the top-tier game.

As you can see on TikTok, one fan called liggymustard was able to bring Goku into Tears of the Kingdom with a bit of creativity. How so? Well, it involves some armor hunting and dye jobs. By collecting a certain trio of armor, you can basically recreate Goku's iconic Super Saiyan 3 look. But of course, there is one big difference as you can see below.

The gimmick requires fans to acquire the Ember Trousers and Climbers Shirt for Link to wear firstly. Then, you need to have put on the Mystic Helm which is a tough feat. In order to get this helmet, you have to give Koitlin a TON of gems, and the Mystic Helm is the last thing he will give you from the quest.

Once you have these items, all you need to do is head to Hateno Village and visit the dye shop. It is there you can adjust the color of any armor suit save for certain legendary ones. You simply need to dye the helm yellow while turning the other pieces orange. This will make Goku's outfit come to life in Tears of the Kingdom so long as you don't need the Saiyan's hair to defy gravity. Sadly, that is not possible in the game unless you are sky diving...

As you can see, Tears of the Kingdom has fans embracing their creativity, and we aren't just talking about its build mode. The ability to fuse weapons and make constructs has overhauled much of what we knew in Breath of the Wild. Now, it seems you can even mix-and-match cosplays in the game, so here's to hoping fans find a way to make their own Vegeta outfit soon!

What do you think about this hilarious Dragon Ball crossover? Do you want to recreate Goku's look in Tears of the Kingdom? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.