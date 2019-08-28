Dragon Ball Super Introduces New Villainess Trio

Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 50 saw evil sorcerer Moro stage a Galactic Patrol prison break that gave him a whole new gang of convicts to command. In Dragon Ball Super chapter 51, we get a closer look at some of those convicts, who are now out terrorizing the universe.

One scene in the latest manga chapter has puts the spotlight on one particular part of Moro’s gang – a trio of female convicts that to seem to comprise their own trio within Moro’s ranks!

These three female convicts are not given names, but they surely exude malicious attitude. The scene sees this trio of ladies land on a mysterious jungle planet, which is inhabited by some fearsome local wildlife. The central leader of the group (black tank-top) puts in a all to Moro’s top lieutenant, SaganBo, with the following message:

“We found a planet with some nice energy, I think. It’s totally crawling with energetic beasties… The whole squad’s coming to us, ladies. So it’s our job to strip this planet of its treasures before they show up!”

Ever since first meeting Moro’s gang of convicts, there seemed to be a little in-joke that many of its main members are designed like Universe 7 mirrors of the Universe 6 team from the Tournament of Power arc. Well at least two of these female convicts seem to fit that mold: the leader in the black tank-top with the elf ears, and the girl with the comb over and elf ears, both look like they could be Universe 7 mirrors for the likes of Kale and Caulifla! After all, they’re of the same race; black tank-top seems to hae Caulifla’s same attitude, and their attacks look like Saiyan-style energy blasts. As for the one in the pigtails with the glasses? Not sure who she would be a twin of, but we’re sure Dragon Ball fans have some guesses…

Right now it’s still unclear whether or not Dragon Ball Super‘s “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc has any larger plans for these various convict characters that have been singled out. Whatever the case may be, they’ve turned out to be a nice little novelty for story arc, and hopefully will get a chance to shine in a final battle with Goku and Vegeta.

