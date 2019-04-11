‘Dragon Ball Super’ Confirms Surprising New Addition to Universe 6’s Revival

Dragon Ball Super‘s Universe 6 was one of the more interesting groups during the series’ Universe Survival arc as fans bonded with them during the Universe 6 arc in the series before. Their eliminations during the Tournament of Power were less surprising considering only one could win at the end of it all, but their revivals following the end of the tournament came with one big question.

Was Universe 6’s Frost considered one of those revived? Updates to the Dragon Ball Super‘s manga revealed in the Volume 9 release of the series surprisingly confirm that yes, Frost is one of the revived fighters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Toyotaro said he’d add a tiny bit to the main story, but my memory of this part of the manga’s so bad I can’t tell what’s new. Did we see the resurrected fighters when this first came out? pic.twitter.com/uDnZpQp9nu — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) April 3, 2019

As noted by @Herms98 on Twitter, Dragon Ball Super artist Toyotaro mentioned how he would be making additions to the collected volume release of the series. One of such changes is a shot of the revived fighters following Android 17 wishing them back from erasure, and one of those curiously is Frost. This might be confusing for fans of the anime series as Frost was prematurely erased by the Omni-Kings for nearly interfering with the tournament (as he tried to fire a blast at Freeza following his betrayal), and thus it was never really mentioned whether or not this punishment was in place following Android 17’s wish.

But the manga confirms that yes, he was revived. Though he was never erased as a punishment following his elimination in the tournament, the manga has kept all of the same major beats of the original anime’s story. They may diverge here and there as the manga’s Tournament of Power progressed much differently than the anime, but all of the key points have remained the same. So while he may not have been punished in the manga and thus erased for it, his revival here implies that he has been brought back into the universe of the anime as well.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!