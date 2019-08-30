Dragon Ball Super Reveals One New Henchman’s Identity

Dragon Ball Super manga chapter 51 reveals what happens after evil sorcerer Moro gets a massive power-up and an army of escaped convicts at his disposal. The issue lays out how Moro and his gang begin a widespread campaign of galactic theft and murder, which allows us to meet the fearsome members of Moro’s gang along the way.

The issue spotlights a trio of female convicts with formidable power; a convict with laser vision who may be a new evil android; and a little imp character who slaughters in the most sadistic way possible. However, as bad as those convicts each may be, the pale in comparison to their boss, who finally get to meet in full!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Moro’s new right-hand henchman is none other than Saganbo, the prisoner who led the escape from the Galactic Patrol Prison. In exchange for his loyal service, Moro makes Saganbo his second-in-command. Saganbo gets to lead his own crew of convicts, and sets them up with a pretty sweet (evil) gig: they get to loot all the planets they can find for Moro, before feeding all life on the planet to the evil sorcerer.

Saganbo is shown to take his job as a henchman very seriously, with no room for pissing off his boss, Moro. On one particularly brutal campaign of murder and looting on Planet Zoon, one of Saganbo’s crew (guy and/or android named “73”) starts murdering indiscriminately. That act makes Saganbo quickly shut his lieutenant down, as killing anyone more than looting required was to deprive Moro of his meal. That loyalty is seeming to pay off: Moro values Sagabo a whole lot more than his previous right-hand man, Cranberry, who Moro punched a whole through, in order to steal that third Namekian Dragon Ball wish.

Moreover, unlike Cranberry who was all but powerless, Saganbo is a warrior of considerably formidable strength. In the previous issue he battled Goku, and manage to knock the Saiyan warrior to the ground, while he’s in a state of flux between Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan 3. Granted, Moro is absorbing Goku’s energy at the time, but even without that handicap, it’s clear Saganbo is a formidable threat all on his own.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.