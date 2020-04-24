Dragon Ball Super Reveals Merus' New Look

✖

As the Moro Arc has pitted the Z Fighters against a powerful threat in the form of the energy absorbing fiend known as Moro, Goku and company have received help from a certain member of the Galactic Patrol named Merus who has recently revealed a big secret and changed up his appearance as a result. With Goku finally landing on Earth once again after training with Merus to better decipher the secrets of Ultra Instinct, the new appearance for the "space cop" might not be a surprise to those who have been following along with the story!

Warning! If you haven't kept up with the recent Dragon Ball Super Chapter 59, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for both Goku and the rest of his Shonen crew!

Merus recently revealed his true identity to Goku, who he was training to gain a better ability to ultimately defeat the energy sapping wizard of Moro. With Whis interrupting their sparring session, the right hand angel to Beerus chastises Merus for assisting the Saiyan warrior since the Galactic Patrolman was in fact a rogue angel himself. Leaving his angelic background to the past, the warrior became a "space cop" to try to assist the universe and ultimately, work on his own to take down Moro whenever he returned!

In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, both Merus and Whis are watching the fight between Goku and Moro from afar, as the rogue angel wears garb that was typically seen by the deities who have been keeping the Gods of Destruction in check. While Whis has been the most familiar angel that we've seen in the sequel series, the Tournament of Power showed us each individual angel for the respective universes in existence and its clear that Merus originally fit right in.

Aside from his former status, we don't know a lot about the background of the renegade angel and whether or not he had always been a deity in this universe or had come from another. Needless to say, his status allowed him to help Goku insurmountably in his fight against Moro as he assisted the Saiyan in learning how to harness his Ultra Instinct transformation! With Son being able to transform into Ultra Instinct Sign at a whim, it's clear that the former angel had a big role to play in the series.

