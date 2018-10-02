‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases New Details About Mortal Rank

Dragon Ball Super recently expanded its world by introducing new gods, angels, and most importantly new power levels in the form of Mortal Ranks for each of the 12 universes.

After it was revealed that Universe 7 and 9 were the lowest among the mortal ranks, new details have been teased for the highest ranked among the universes. But the problem is they simply don’t care.

When it was revealed that the universes over a 7 Mortal Rank would be exempt from the Tournament of Power because the Omni-Kings only planned to erase the weaker universes to cull them, the universes with higher Mortal Ranks showed that they didn’t care about their numeric rank.

With such a high level, the gods of those universes boast that they must be stronger gods than the others and now can comfortably watch the Tournament of Power nonchalantly since they are not at risk of full erasure. Though despite this, they are still enemies of Goku as he’s the one who called for the tournament in the first place.

Mortal Rankings are an interesting addition to the power scaling of the franchise as it incorporates the entire mortal power levels of the universes into a single average. Though it’s not revealed how these ranks were calculated, it was work done by the Omni-Kings who wanted to erase the weaker universes anyway, thinking there were far too many. But as the series continues, fans hopefully will learn more about the mortal rankings and just how strong the “strongest” universes are.

