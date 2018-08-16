‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Promo Drops Big Setting Detail

The promos and trailers for Dragon Ball Super‘s first movie release, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, have steadily revealed more details about the film’s storyline and characters arcs – all of which have been closely-guarded secrets. A recent set of official character bios for the film have helped to answer one pivotal question surrounding the film: the setting of Broly’s big battle with Goku and Vegeta!

The first Dragon Ball Super movie teaser, sparked this particular mystery, after depicting Goku standing in a frozen tundra terrain, about to battle a powerful new foe (who we now know to be Broly). Subsequent promos revealed that Goku and Vegeta will have special arctic climate costumes for their quest into that frozen wasteland, while the Dragon Ball Super: Broly trailer revealed more of the epic battle that will take place in that setting. Now, thanks to Broly’s character bio, we know that the arctic battle won’t be set on some alien world where our Saiyan heroes discover Broly – it will take place on Earth!

“Broly (VA: Bin Shimada): One of the few Saiyan survivors. A mysterious Saiyan who Goku and Vegeta have never seen before. His motive for coming to Earth is…“

As you can see above, it will be Broly how comes to Earth, landing in that arctic region, where his massive power presumably attracts Goku, Vegeta, and the other Z-Fighters. What will ensue next is a furious battle across the snow, before the battle moves to either other regions of Earth, or off-world entirely.

Fans have been noted how this character bio not-so-conspicuously leaves out any real mention of what Broly’s actual mission is on Earth. That answer is probably one of the more important insights into Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s storyline and character arcs – and how the film could be setting up the next phase of Dragon Ball storytelling. We know a lot of the surrounding story elements, such as Freeza’s history with the Saiyans and the destruction of Planet Vegeta, and how Broly’s story will call back to the “lost Saiyan babies” launched out into the universe. However, without a solid timeline to follow, story elements like Broly’s time in the Freeza force, or how his father Paragus factors in, remain to be seen. Broly’s arrival on Earth could be to accomplish everything from gathering Dragon Balls, to challenging Goku, to eliminating the newly-resurrected Freeza.

We’ll find out for sure when Dragon Ball Super: Broly debuts in theaters.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Superis currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.