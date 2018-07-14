‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Broly’s Canon Casting

Broly has one of the most famous character designs in the entire Dragon Ball franchise, and now that this formerly non-can villain will be getting a new look in the Dragon Ball Super movie, fans had been wondering if his voice would change as well.

No need to worry as the Japanese voice actor for Broly has been officially revealed, and it should be familiar to longtime fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to the usual suspects, the movie’s voice list includes Bin Shimada (the voice of Broly) and Katsuhisa Hōki (who has voiced Paragus in some of the games, though not in the original Broly movie itself). https://t.co/iomX0q53rq pic.twitter.com/TYMVp78Z9e — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) July 10, 2018

The voice cast for the upcoming Broly centric film confirms (via Twitter user @Herms98) that Bin Shimada will indeed return to voice Broly. Shimada has been voicing Broly since his original appearance in Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, and now fans can breathe a bit easier knowing he will indeed voice the character in the movie reboot. But it remains to be seen if the English dub will follow suit.

Another interesting key aspect is Katsuhisa Hoki joining the cast, who has voiced Broly’s father Paragus in some of the games but not the original movie. So if he indeed will be voicing Paragus in the new film, that’s further confirmation of the reboot the movie sets out to do.

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that.

The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. He’ll be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con, as well.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.