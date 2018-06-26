‘Dragon Ball Super’ Movie Reveals High-Quality Character Designs

The first Dragon Ball Super movie is getting ready to hit theaters later this year, but it might have been tough to keep track of every new character design shown off for it. Thankfully, now fans have the best look at the new character designs for Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, and others yet.

The first is the best looking collection of every Dragon Ball Super character design revealed before now thanks to Twitter user @MsDBZbabe:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The second batch of great looking character designs comes from @DragonDisclaim1 with an ad collecting the previously revealed designs along with the brand new arctic looks for Goku and Vegeta, Freeza, and his new batch of soldiers:

DragonBallSuper Movie CA Designs pic.twitter.com/le7ktNqA7X — Dragon Disclaimer (@DragonDisclaim1) June 24, 2018

Finally, for those feeling Freeza’s new movie design by Naohiro Shintani was lackluster, Twitter user @DBKHD compares Shintani’s new design with the design Tadayoshi Yamamuro created for the original anime series:

The first Dragon Ball Super film is set to release this December in Japan, and it has just released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour, as well.

Toei Animation has also previously revealed what Super Saiyan versions of Goku and Vegeta, along with Beerus and Whis as well. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that. The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. It makes a ton of sense given Shintani’s impressive resume includes projects such as One Piece Film Z.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.