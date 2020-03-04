Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Shintani’s Super Saiyan 4 Vegito

Dragon Ball GT might not be the most fondly remembered series by many fans, but among many of the fun ideas introduced during this non-canon series was the idea of a fourth Super Saiyan form that dramatically changed the looks of Goku and Vegeta. Although Dragon Ball Super had additional godly forms of its own, Super Saiyan 4 remains iconic because it was such a drastically different transformation than what had come before. It’s why this form more than not has been seen in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game and promotional anime series.

In fact Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has featured a cool new version of Vegito as Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno used the Potara Earring to fuse and unlocked a new Super Saiyan 4 form. It’s such a cool idea and form that fans now want Super Saiyan 4 Vegito to appear in the main Dragon Ball Super series — perhaps with a new character design makeover from Naohiro Shintani?

Artist @chry_insi_art (who you can find on Twitter here) imagined just that with a slick take on Super Saiyan 4 Vegito that recreates what the character would look like jumping into the fray in a new series with characters designed by Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s Shintani. Fans would certainly accept a different kind of character design if it meant Super Saiyan 4 was canon, but Shintani’s art would make it that much more special! Check it out:

Ssj4 #Vegito || I still haven’t a real filter but i did my best to replicate the dbs broly one in my way. pic.twitter.com/Q3cHH3b5my — chry_insi_art (@chry_insi_art) March 1, 2020

Speaking of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the film actually opened the door to a potential Super Saiyan 4 transformation sometime in the future. It might seem like a far-fetched idea now as Goku and Vegeta have reached godly new levels of power, but Broly tapped into a more primal sort of power and transformation with a direct connection to his Oozaru abilities. So who knows? Maybe through some kind of wild shenanigans we could get an official Super Saiyan 4 Vegito designed by Naohiro Shintani someday? Until then, this fierce art is definitely scratching that itch.

What would you think if Super Saiyan 4 made its way to the official Dragon Ball Super series in the future? How do you think it would shake things up for Goku and the other Saiyans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!