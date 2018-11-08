New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Story Arc Announced

It looks like things are ready to ramp up for all things Dragon Ball Super. In a matter of weeks, the series will welcome its first feature film, and a recent report has revealed a new arc will be coming to the Dragon Ball Super manga soon.

So, if you are ready to see what went down after the Tournament of Power ended in the anime, all of your dreams will be answered in a bit.

Recently, fans learned about the new arc when a Dragon Ball Super exhibit went live in Japan. The event is being held at the Tokyo Skytree, and it is there a teaser was spotted for a special manga reveal.

According to translator Herms98, the exhibit has a promo teasing the arrival of a brand-new story, and it suggests the arc will be an entirely new one.

“The Tokyo Skytree History of DB exhibit says that the ‘long-awaited new chapter’ starts in the extra-large January issue of V-Jump, on sale November 21st. That’s the same term (新章/new chapter) they used for the Future Trunks arc, so it seems they mean a new storyline,” Herms98 wrote. “Assuming there isn’t some mistake, this would mean that the new DBS manga chapter will both wrap up the ToP arc and begin a new arc. This might mean it’s extra long, especially since the V-Jump issue itself will be extra-large.”

At this time, Shueisha has yet to make any sort of official comment about the arc, but readers have long suspected a continuation like this could be in the works. The weekly Dragon Ball Super series ended earlier this spring, and its first film will jump to a time after the “Universal Survival” arc. Right now, the manga is in the middle of that last arc, but it seems Toyotaro will be able to explore a new story soon enough. For now, fans are speculating whether the arc will be original or an outline of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly plot. It seems more information about the continuation will go live in late November, so readers will want to keep an eye on the manga until then.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December, and is currently scheduled to screen in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom as well. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in.

You can read its synopsis here: “This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”