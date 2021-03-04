✖

How strong are Dragon Ball's new Dragon Balls? That's the question a lot of fans are asking, after the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super. The new "Granola The Survivor" story arc has dropped a game-changing new reveal about the Namekian race: they come from a different dimension. When the Namekians came to Universe 7 they didn't all go to Planet Name, and those that settled elsewhere produced their own sets of Dragon Balls. Now the Dragon Ball fandom is in serious debate about what having new Dragon Balls in the universe means for the series - and for the mystical artifacts themselves.

The first of these new Dragon Balls are a pair found on Granola's planet Cereal and are the product of the bounty hunter's Namekian roommate. Granola gathers the Dragon Balls and summons a new Eternal Dragon (Toronbo), to make a pivotal wish: to be the greatest warrior in the universe. So yes, it's a very good time to start asking:

How strong are Dragon Ball's new Dragon Balls?

(Photo: Shonen Jump Magazine)

Now that Granola has asked the Eternal Dragon of Cereal to be the strongest warrior in the universe, the first test of the new Dragon Ball's power is whether or not Eternal Dragon Toronbo can grant that wish. If that gets done, then it would seem these Cerealian Dragon Balls are just as strong as the Earth ones (at least for increasing power), with the same wish restrictions (one wish).

Of course, there is one caveat that we have to keep our eye on: The count of these new Dragon Balls. The Cerealian set is just a pair, whereas the Earth and Namekian Dragon Balls each number at seven. So far there's no rule that we know of that says a lesser number of Dragon Balls results in lesser power or more limits on wish capability - but that could easily be revealed to be the case.

It would be a big twist to the upcoming Dragon Ball Super chapter 70 to pull the rug out from under fan expectations about what's going down with Granola. If Toronbo can't fully grant Granola's wish, but can, say, grant him info/guidance/access to a power or method that could make Granola the strongest warrior in the universe, it would make a certain amount of sense, given that these new Dragon Balls may not be as powerful as their counterparts.

However, it could just as easily be the catch that a person can only use the Cerealian Dragon Balls once, but there's no limit on the actual wish. That kind of scenario would be problematic, as Granola will indeed become the strongest warrior in the universe - with a serious grudge against both Freeza and the Saiyan race.

Dragon Ball Super releases new chapters FREE ONLINE every month.