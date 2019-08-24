Dragon Ball Super Drops Hilarious Nudity Joke Which Shocked Goku and Fans

Dragon Ball Super might be in one of the most intense arcs in the series thus far as Goku and Vegeta are scattered through the universe after their major loss to Planet Eater Moro, but at the end of the day this is a Dragon Ball story. There’s still plenty of room and time for humor as a way to ease the tension. The best jokes in the franchise are introduced into the series naturally, and just highlight how weird the world is.

This is especially true in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super as it’s revealed that Jaco’s been completely nude this whole time, much to the shock of Goku and fans of the series.

In Chapter 51 of the series, the Galactic King gets out of his bathtub completely naked. The Galactic Patrol say it’s an unbecoming look, and he’s embarrassed, until he puts his crown on. Goku makes a point to Jaco that the Galactic King is still naked, and Jaco argues that he’s got his crown on. Then Jaco points to his lower body and says, “Let me guess, you thought I was wearing pants this whole time?” before the manga pauses for a panel on his groin as Goku comes to the hilarious realization.

Not only is this a fun joke, this also highlights one of Dragon Ball’s strengths. It can still be wacky admits even the most dire of its situations. There’s never too much sense of dread or hopelessness because occasional jokes keep it light. That is until we get to the final act of this arc. The series is teasing a third match between Goku, Vegeta, and Moro and each of these three are preparing for that confrontation in their own way.

With Goku training with a new teacher to master Ultra Instinct, Vegeta heading to Yardrat to learn new tricks that could give him an edge over both Moro and Goku, and Moro killing planets and steadily growing stronger, jokes like these are a nice moment of reprieve before all of that kicks in.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.