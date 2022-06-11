Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Should be a Lesson For HBO Max

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might not be the most successful movie in the history of the Shonen franchise, but that didn't stop it from becoming the number one movie at the box office this past weekend in North America. With HBO Max making the headlines thanks in part to the Warner Bros/Discovery merger causing the cancellation of a number of projects, animated and otherwise, the newest anime film from Toei Animation might just be a "wake-up" call for the company.

HBO Max has recently stricken quite a few animated series from its roster, for reasons that still remain a mystery, with the likes of Infinity Train, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Close Enough, Mao Mao, and OK KO being just a few examples of the series that no longer have a streaming home. Hot on the heels of this news, it was revealed that the spiritual successor to the Batman: Animated Series, Batman: Caped Crusader, was no longer being produced for the streaming service, despite having the involvement of both Bruce Timm and J.J. Abrams. While HBO Max and Dragon Ball do not cross over in any way, with the Shonen series mostly housed on Crunchyroll, there's a lesson to be learned for the platform when it comes to the new anime movie.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero brought in a little over $20 million USD at the North American box office for its opening weekend, overtaking Idris Elba's Beast for the top spot. While anime films such as Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train were able to shock the western box office, Super Hero is especially an interesting case in that it was a part of a series that has been running for decades while also not placing the spotlight on either Goku or Vegeta. The Shonen movie proves that there is an audience for animation, from the East and the West.

The medium of animation is not dead, far from it, with a number of series being produced during the era of the COVID-19 pandemic that helped bolster the entertainment industry during notoriously stressful times. With the success of this anime film, it's a clear message that there is an audience for the medium, and its one that HBO Max should take to heart moving into the future.

