Did ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Name Vegeta’s Newest Power-Up?

It isn’t easy keeping up with all the power-ups in Dragon Ball. Over the years, Goku and his gang have gotten their share of forms, and some of them got pretty crazy names. Remembering them all is a hard task, but it is even more difficult counting power-ups when they do not have names. That is why fans were excited when Dragon Ball Super apparently dropped a name for Vegeta’s latest form, but others aren’t sure the show did such a thing.

If it did, then Dragon Ball just announced its strangest power-up yet.

This weekend, the anime came out with its latest episode, and the update saw Vegeta popped on Toppo. The Saiyan was forced to lay off Jiren in favor for his teammate when Toppo’s God of Destruction state became to dangerous to ignore. Vegeta had to use every bit of his latest Super Saiyan Blue power-up against the Pride Trooper, and it was Piccolo who tried to coin a name for the Saiyan’s form.

We’re all going to start calling Vegeta’s new form “Super Saiyan Blue: Beyond That” now, right? pic.twitter.com/cUC59A77su — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 4, 2018

As you can see above, the Namekian called the power-up “Super Saiyan Blue and beyond that.” Obviously, the name does not flow or even sound like a proper title. Piccolo’s address sounds pretty vague actually, but its translation has earned some fans. However, plenty of others took to social media to suggest a streamlined version of the name.

So far, names like Beyond Super Saiyan Blue and Super Saiyan Beyond Blue have become popular fan-titles. Others seem to prefer Super Vegeta Blue since the buff form looks very similar to Super Vegeta’s original transformation. For now, fans will have to debate about the power-up and its name until Toei Animation clarifies this translation for fans. And, if worst comes to worst, the fandom can hold a tournament of its own to decide on the name.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

What have you been calling Vegeta’s new form? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!