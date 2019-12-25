Dragon Ball Super Shares Moro’s Response to Vegeta’s Power Boost

Dragon Ball Super‘s Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has given Goku and Vegeta a much tougher challenge than they ever expected with the newest villain, Planet Eater Moro. While many of the series’ past villains have fought against the two pretty directly and thus was an easier struggle to overcome with pure strength, Moro has thrown the two Saiyans for a loop. Because of his ki eating abilities and thousands years of fighting experience and magic, Moro has forced Goku and Vegeta to go back to the drawing board and think more tactically.

This has been especially true for Vegeta as he figured that the only way to actually defeat Moro is to learn some different kinds of techniques from the same Yardrats that taught Goku the Instant Transmision technique. The latest chapter of the series showed just how much Vegeta has grown since he began this training, and it’s fitting right into Moro’s big plans for him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 55 of the series sees a few of Moro’s scouts make their way to Yardrat, and Vegeta heads into battle for the first time since he began his Spirit Control training. But because of this training, masses amounts of power and strength come out of him with absolute ease and he manages to quickly eliminate the scouts. But this also gets the attention of Moro.

Moro’s been aware of Goku and Vegeta’s training, but as he’s essentially playing with his food, he wants the two of them to grow as strong as they can so they’ll be all the more delicious when he finally eats them. Now with news of Vegeta’s new strength, Moro is just delighted. Figuring out that his henchman Yuzun was defeated with ease, Moro declares that he’ll stock up as much power and reach the limits of his strength (if he has any) before finally heading toward Earth. The chapter closes out this period of training and planetary destruction, and soon Vegeta’s new power will be put to the ultimate test.

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.