This Epic ‘Dragon Ball’ Teaser Imagines Vegeta’s Perfect Movie

Dragon Ball has a thing for Son Goku, but fans of the franchise are ready for a change. These days, Vegeta has captured the fandom’s heart, but the Saiyan has yet to be given a real good spotlight. So, it seems one fan has made it their goal to give Vegeta the props he deserves.

If you have been waiting for Vegeta’s breakout moment, then Studio Stray Dog has the project for you. Just, check out the video above and try not to lose your cool over it.

Not long ago, the team at Studio Stray Dog released the first trailer for its upcoming Dragon Ball fan-film. The clip is filled with classic ’90s artwork that will make animation fans fall in love, and its high-quality movement is on par with what you’d see on huge series like Voltron: Legendary Defenders.

The trailer begins with King Vegeta very much alive as he bids his son goodbye. The bearded Saiyan tells Vegeta to stay strong, and fans are given a glimpse of the prince from behind.

“Your crown is here, and your kingdom awaits your return,” King Vegeta says before the trailer gets going.

In the following scenes, the action gets kicked up twenty notches as Vegeta lands on Earth. He seems to encounter Goku for the first time at a martial arts tournament, and Vegeta makes his entry by backhanding a girl into a wall. The pair begin their battle in earnest after, and the trailer makes a flashy show of Vegeta’s power as he unravels his tail and goes Super Saiyan.

“​After being shamed in just about every good DBZ fight imaginable, it pains me that after 20 years, DB Super still only ALMOST gave us a great Vegeta,” creator Nas Pasha captioned the film. “I’ve decided to take things into my own hands.”

“LEGEND – A Dragon Ball Tale, is my love letter to 90s anime, martial arts, and a fleeting hope of seeing Vegeta not done like a 2 dollar Saiyan chump! Six minutes is all the super Saiyan steam I got in me; short and sweet. Hoping to release it next year.”

Of course, this fan-film isn’t sanctioned by Toei Animation, but its crisp animation and audio would fool many. Its professional-grade quality is impossible to ignore, and fans are thrilled all of the project’s efforts are going towards Vegeta. Goku may be cool, but he has dozens of fights under his belt. Now, it is time for Vegeta to shine, and Studio Stray Dogs has fans begging for this Dragon Ball short’s premiere.

