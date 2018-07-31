‘Dragon Ball Z’ Adidas Line Reveals Official Look at Goku, Freeza Shoes

The official Dragon Ball Z and adidas sneaker collaboration has been one of the most talked about release in quite some time. Now fans have finally gotten high quality images of the first two coming in the line, which reportedly begins its release this August.

Twitter user @SOLELINKS has spotted the images of the Goku and Freeza releases, noting that they are “official images.” Though they are the highest quality yet, and look official, nothing is confirmed until the official announcement of the collaboration.

Official Images of Dragon Ball Z x adidas ZX500 RM ‘Son Goku’ Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/VAr0OCXHfS — SOLE LINKS (@SOLELINKS) July 27, 2018

The final Son Goku inspired ZX500 RM release seems much different from the first leaked images of the Goku kicks, with more white all-around and a more quality boost in the heel. Compared to these, the Yung 1 Freeza collaboration looks the same as from when fans got their first look at the shoes some time ago.

Official Images of Dragon Ball Z x adidas Yung 1 ‘Frieza’ releasing next month. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/pqTxDJ1pc8 — SOLE LINKS (@SOLELINKS) July 27, 2018

Though fans have been discussed the collaboration amongst themselves, there has yet to be an official announcement of the sneaker line. The line is reportedly releasing this August, with Goku and Freeza hitting first, but the others in line have been spotted in the wild with the most recent leak giving a closer look at the Cell kicks.

