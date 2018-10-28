‘Dragon Ball’: Here’s How Super Saiyan Gogeta’s Funko Pop Could Look

The world of Funko has grown leaps and bounds in the last few years, and there’s still room for the company to grow. As more and more fans look to expand their Pop collections, Funko has room to bring in even more figures. And, now, fans are ready to beg for a very special Dragon Ball Z piece.

After all, Gogeta is nowhere to be found under Funko, and one fan has came up with the perfect design for such a Pop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ovr on Instagram, a page called Funko Fuuuu shared its brilliant take on the Fusion legend. As you can see below, the Super Saiyan figure is looking ripped in his vest, and Gogeta looks ready to fight anyone who even looks at him the wrong way.

Unfortunately, this artwork isn’t official by any means, but it shows collectors what could be. Funko has brought in a couple fusions over the years, but Gogeta continues to escape fans. Gotenks has a Pop figure showing off his base form, and Vegito stepped out with a collectible after reappearing in Dragon Ball Super. So, it is time for Gogeta to make a collectible comeback.

For those of you unfamiliar with Gogeta, the figure isn’t the same as Vegito. Both of the fighters are fusions of Son Goku and Vegeta, but they are created in different ways. While Vegito needs Potara earrings to fuse, Gogeta is created through the Fusion Dance just like Gotenks. To date, Gogeta has only made non-canon appearances in the franchise as he debuted in a Dragon Ball Z film awhile back. Following an appearance in Dragon Ball GT, Gogeta has been silent, but recent rumors have started swirling about whether the fusion will appear in Dragon Ball Super: Broly later this year.

Do you think Funko needs to rush up a figure like this one…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Funimation will bring Dragon Ball Super: Broly to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”