Dragon Ball Z Anime Short Revives Fusion Reborn With Epic Gogeta Fight: Watch

Of the many characters that were introduced in Dragon Ball Z's history, Gogeta might take the crown as one of the strongest. While never officially introduced in Z's continuity, the fusion character born from Goku and Vegeta performing the fusion dance would eventually appear thanks to Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Using this fusion to take down the legendary Super Saiyan, this power is one that the Z-Fighters don't use nearly as often as they should. Despite this fact, anime fans still have a soft spot for Gogeta and one fan has recreated a key segment of Fusion Reborn with a new energetic animation.

For those who want a refresher on Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, the film was released in 1995 and was the twelfth movie of the shonen franchise. Like many other Dragon Ball movies, this particular story is not considered "canon", meaning that Goku and Vegeta never fused using the fusion dance proper until their fight against Broly. The twelfth Dragon Ball Z movie focused on a new threat dubbed Janemba, a villain in the afterlife whose birth helped unleash countless villains into the mortal world. Eventually, Vegeta and Goku realized that they would need to perform the fusion dance to take home the win, and thus, Gogeta was born.

Gogeta Returns

While Gogeta was never introduced in Dragon Ball Z, we did see a fusion of Goku and Vegeta thanks to the Potarra earrings. In fighting against Majin Buu, the two top Saiyans fused to become Vegitto. Thanks to some unnecessary bravado and "playing with his food", Vegitto was unable to take Buu off the map, leaving the pink powerhouse to evolve into his "final form", Kid Buu. While Fusion Reborn might not have had an impact on the timeline, it remains one of the best fan-favorites of the shonen's history.

Gogeta's Super Future?

The last time we saw Gogeta was in the fight against Broly but we have yet to see the fusion character make a comeback following his big victory against the Legendary Super Saiyan. In both the Moro and Granolah The Survivor Arcs, which have yet to be animated, Goku and Vegeta did not take the opportunity to fuse, though they certainly could have. With Black Frieza now the strongest being in the universe and Dragon Ball Super's artist Toyotaro confirming that the manga isn't done quite yet, there's a strong possibility that Gogeta will make a comeback at some point.

Will Gogeta Be In Daima?

While this question hasn't been answered, it seems highly unlikely that we'll see the Mini Goku and the Mini Vegeta performing the fusion dance in the upcoming anime series, Dragon Ball Daima. Daima will take place following the death of Kid Buu but before the start of Dragon Ball Super, meaning that Goku and Vegeta haven't ever officially performed the fusion dance before. Ironically enough, it also seems unlikely that we'll see Gotenks making an appearance as Goten and Trunks have been transformed into babies as a result of Daima's big conspiracy.

While neither Daima nor Super, a major avenue for Gogeta was the Dragon Ball Heroes spin-off series. The fused character would routinely be utilized by both the Z-Fighters and the Time Patrol, as countless villains would warrant the power of Gogeta to save the multiverse. The anime spin-off gave fans the chance to see Gogeta actually having an interaction with Universe 11's Jiren, making for a moment that otherwise might have never taken place in the main series.

Want to see where Gogeta makes his next appearance in the Dragon Ball universe? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the Z-Fighters.