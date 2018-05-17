‘Dragon Ball Z’ Just Got The Perfect Disney Crossover

It is hard to imagine what might have come of Dragon Ball had Akira Toriyama made it with Disney. The Dragon Ball series is known more for its tough battle than musical numbers, but the anime is theatrical enough to float a solid Disney film if need be. No, really — there’s already a Disney film out there that suits Dragon Ball, and one fan figured out how to make the crossover work.

As you can see below, a fan took to Reddit to share their spot-on Disney take of Dragon Ball Z. The artwork, which was posted by Shella Shinnz, shows what would happen if Beauty and the Beast because Bulma and the Oozaru Beast.

The artwork is pretty self-explanatory but impressive enough to warrant a solid explanation. Fans can see that Belle has been traded in for Bulma as the blue-haired heroine rocks the princess’ iconic dress. As for the Beast, the dour creature has been traded in for Vegeta’s Oozaru form, and his fangs are way more terrifying than anything Disney could have cooked up.

Of course, the mash-up does not stop there. All of the Beast’s little friends have been exchanged for anime characters such as Zen-Oh, Jaco, and Evil Buu. And, in lieu of a rose, Vegeta was cursed with the Four-Star Dragon Ball of all things.

Oh, and yes — this crossover does give Gaston’s role to Yamcha. Just take a moment to imagine that switch-a-roo and then laugh over it.

