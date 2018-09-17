‘Dragon Ball Z’ Releasing Special Great Saiyaman Figure

One of Akira Toriyama’s best gags in the Dragon Ball franchise is how Gohan aged into a college going adult who working on the side as the masked superhero Great Saiyaman. Now fans will be able make the hilarious joke a reality every day in their homes.

S.H. Figuarts announced they were releasing a new Great Saiyaman figure, and he’s never looked cooler. Gohan would certainly dig the look.

Releasing February, 6264 yen. pic.twitter.com/UvmkrJ5fFg — Erren Van Duine (@ErrenVanDuine) September 12, 2018

Scheduled for a release in February 2019 at a price of 6264 yen (about $56 USD), the Great Saiyaman figure comes with four different head variations. Not only will the figure have the classic helmeted look, there will also be the hilarious head cloth and sunglasses version, a base Gohan version, and even a Super Saiyan version to boot.

Along with the ability to pose the figure in Great Saiyanman’s great (read as: hilarious) poses, there’s a removable cape so fans can re-enact Gohan’s battle to stop Majin Buu’s awakening when he drops the superhero facade and faces the dangers head-on. Though it originally started out as a fun gag, the Great Saiyaman character has become of the more iconic looks in the entire series.

Gohan’s time as the masked hero continues on into Dragon Ball Super, but now he’s a hero in order to inspire his daughter. But it doesn’t make the suit any cooler. S.H. Figuarts does the best job in making it cool, however.

Premium Bandai will be taking pre-orders for the figure at their website (which you can find here) from now until pre-orders sell out. Though the figure will release in Japan first, fans are hoping a Western release is confirmed sooner rather than later.

