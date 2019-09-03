Japan’s Voice of Vegeta Sings Dragon Ball Z Theme at Karaoke

It’s been a busy time in the life of the Prince of all Saiyans, Vegeta. In the English dubbed anime, Vegeta just unleashed an attack that blew back the God of Destruction in training, Toppo. In the manga, he is attempting to train on the planet Yardrat in order to learn new techniques in order to defeat the ancient villainous sorcerer of Moro. With all these events going down, it’s no wonder that the battling Saiyan would take some time out to relax and what better way to do that than with some karaoke? The Japanese voice of Vegeta, Ryo Horikawa, shared his interpretation of the classic Dragon Ball Z theme for an audience of appreciative fans!

Twitter User NameoftheYear shared this hilarious look at Ryo as he belted out the DBZ theme song of “Head Cha-La” to a crowd that had gathered at the recent Crunchyroll Expo, proving that the Saiyan Prince isn’t just good at fighting and throwing out ki blasts:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The voice of Vegeta, Ryo Horikawa, just special-guest crashed our karaoke room to sing Cha-La Head Cha-La pic.twitter.com/vPEj4aodFx — Elli㋔t ➡ I HAVE 0 PANELS AT CRX (@nameoftheyear) August 31, 2019

Ryo has been the Prince of all Saiyans, surprisingly, since 1989 and has continued portraying Vegeta through both Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, Super Dragon Ball Heroes, and numerous video games that have spanned across multiple consoles along the decades. With thirty years (!) of Dragon Ball voice acting under his belt, Ryo is showing no signs of stopping any time soon and will surely continue voicing Vegeta whenever the Dragon Ball Super anime returns.

Horikawa has had to certainly change his approach to bringing the Saiyan Prince to life as Vegeta has changed along the course of the Dragon Ball franchise’s history. Originally starting off as a planet destroying villain working beneath the alien despot, Freeza, the Saiyan eventually discovered the peaceful ways of the planet Earth and settled down to start a family with the series’ mainstay, Bulma. The pair have had two children in the forms of Bulla and Trunks, and while Vegeta may have softened from his original villainous tendencies, he’s still able to deliver a beatdown unlike any other.

What do you think of Ryo’s interpretation of the Dragon Ball Z theme? Which anime song would you choose for karaoke? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and karaoke!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.