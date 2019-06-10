Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Goes Viral Over Saiyan Tail Scene

The Dragon Ball franchise will be unleashing a new video game entry sometime next year with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and fans are looking forward to the game for a bevy of reasons. Not only is promising to present the franchise’s story in an exciting new way with its action RPG and open world gameplay (which has gotten the seal of approval from series creator Akira Toriyama), but there seem to be plenty of side missions and fun distractions for fans to mess around with. But one has gotten a lot of attention for the wrong reason.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot revealed that Goku will be able to catch and eat fish, but in order to do so, it seems like he…places his tail back in his bottom and sticks it in the water as bait. Check out this example shared by @KenXyro on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally shown off in a special gameplay video from IGN, this fishing minigame has Goku use his tail to fish. While this isn’t too out of the ordinary as Goku used his tail in the original Dragon Ball anime to do this exact thing, but it was when he was a kid and long before he lost his tail. With Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot beginning with Goku’s adventures in Dragon Ball Z‘s Saiyan saga, this hilarious implies that Goku can remove and replace his tail any time he wants to.

Even funnier is the fact that it implies that he’s got his tail on him at all times. At least this answers what happened to Goku’s tail during Dragon Ball Z. Developed by CyberConnect2, the studio behind the Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm games, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is officially slated to release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in early 2020. Here’s a brief rundown of the game’s teased features: