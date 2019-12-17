Android 18 Stuns With This Amazing Dragon Ball Z Cosplay

Arguably, the most popular female fighter in the Dragon Ball roster is Android 18. Originally appearing as a villain, the powerful bi-product of Dr. Gero or the Red Ribbon Army was originally slated to destroy most of the world, killing the Z Fighters, spawning the alternate time line where Future Trunks originated. The former antagonist certainly mellowed out, having settled down with Goku’s best friend Krillin and giving birth to a daughter. In the recent Tournament of Power, 18 had her own set of moments that set her apart from the other fighters and now, one cosplayer has amazingly brought her old self to life for the era of Dragon Ball Z!

Instagram User and Cosplayer Slayrizz posted her amazing cosplay that brings to life the first incarnation of Android 18, when her days were spent travelling the countryside with her brother 17 and their “third wheel” in the form of Android 16, with the trio doing everything they could to take revenge against Son Goku:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Android 18 followed a similar route to so many other Z Fighters. Piccolo started as a villain in the original Dragon Ball series, Vegeta did the same in the early days of Dragon Ball Z, and even Frieza in the recent Dragon Ball Super series is starting to turn to the light side, though far slower than the previously mentioned folks. 18 still proved how powerful she is during the Tournament of Power, with her brother managing to take home the gold and becoming the winner who used the Dragon Balls to wish back all the universes that had been destroyed.

While the current manga story arc for Dragon Ball Super hasn’t had Android 18 appear in the battle against Moro, though we’re sure that she will make an appearance in some form or fashion before the story arc finishes.

What do you think of this amazing Android 18 cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.