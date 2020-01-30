Dragon Ball Z Artwork Gives New Take on Yamcha’s Biggest Loss

Dragon Ball Z is enjoying a major resurgence at the moment, thanks to new projects like the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot video game, which allows fans to relive the Dragon Ball Z saga in ways they never experienced before. Along with Dragon Ball Z making a comeback, classic Dragon Ball bad boy-turned-punchline, Yamcha, is also finding his way back into the limelight. After years of being the butt of so many Dragon Ball Super jokes, the manga has recently given Yamcha the chance to prove why he’s still one of earth’s greatest fighters. Conversely, the Dragon Ball Z artwork you’ll see below reminds us of Yamcha’s greatest loss!

Fan artist “Ruto830” has been working on an impressive series of Dragon Ball Z artwork pieces that allow us to see key moments of the series, from the first-person point of view of the character involved in said moment. We’ve seen what Goku saw at the moment of his first death, while stopping his brother Raditz during Dragon Ball Z’s “Saiyan Saga” arc; now, we get Yamcha’s view of his own near-death experience at the hands of Dr. Gero, during DBZ’s Android Saga.

If you don’t remember, the Android Saga began with the warning from Future Trunks that Dr. Gero and his killer androids will attack Goku in 3 years’ time. Goku, Yamcha and the rest of the Z-Fighters train hard for 3 years, and hen attempt to intercept the androids on the appointed day. The ambush goes sideways when the androids prove to be even more powerful than expected; Dr. Gero gets the jump on Yamcha and impales him

If you don't remember, the Android Saga began with the warning from Future Trunks that Dr. Gero and his killer androids will attack Goku in 3 years' time. Goku, Yamcha and the rest of the Z-Fighters train hard for 3 years, and then attempt to intercept the androids on the appointed day. The ambush goes sideways when the androids prove to be even more powerful than expected; Dr. Gero gets the jump on Yamcha and impales him through the midsection. Yamcha survived (thanks to a Senzu Bean), but the memory haunted him enough leave martial arts behind after the Cell Games.

