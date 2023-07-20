Evangelion x CASETiFY Collection For iPhone and Android Is On Sale Now

Following the launch of a spectacular Spider-Man collection last month, CASETiFY is back with another fandom-focused collaboration for iPhone and Android. This time around the inspiration is the iconic Neon Genesis Evangelion mecha anime franchise, which will be featured on phone cases, Airpods cases, Apple Watch bands, and more. There will even be some special collectible accessories like a charging dock replicating Evangelion's mobile ejection stand and an Airpods Pro/Pro 2 case featuring the Evangelion Test Type-01, with a unit head and removable inner case.

You can take a closer look at the Evangelioni CASETiFY lineup in the gallery below, including an in-hand image of cases for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. As with all of the CASETiFY products that we've tried in the past, these look and feel outstanding. If you see something you like you can order them right here at The CASETiFY website while they last.

From the press release: "This collaboration, titled "PROJECT-CSTF: PROTECTION from IMPACT", includes iconic logos and scenes from the anime re-designed, in a full lineup of impact-resistant tech accessories. Apart from character-design cases of Evangelion's pilots and MagSafe-compatible cases of representative Evangelion units, the collection will also include a typography case with various keywords from the anime series as well as cases with Seele's monolith and Nerv's mark."

Need to catch up on Evangelion? You can find Neon Genesis Evangelion on Netflix with a new English dub. You can also add Evangelion to your media collection at home via a new Blu-ray release. An official synopsis reads:

"In 2015, Tokyo-3 is under attack from "Angels," extraordinary beings that possess various special abilities. Multipurpose Humanoid Decisive Weapon, Evangelion is the only method to counter these Angels, and Shinji Ikari is chosen as its pilot. The battle for the fate of humankind has begun. Exactly what are the Angels? What is destined for the young pilots? And what will become of humanity?"