‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Reveals First Premiere Stills

Fairy Tail‘s getting ready to dominate screens once again with its final anime season, and now has revealed two preview images for the upcoming season premiere that should hype up fans for the reunion with their favorite characters.

The two preview images feature a curious looking Natsu and Happy along with Lucy, as mischievous as usual.

The final season of the series is currently scheduled to premiere October 7 in Japan, and Crunchyroll and Funimation have already confirmed that they will stream the series outside of Japan. Both of the streaming services will have the episode with English subtitles shortly after it goes live in Japan, and Funimation will be providing an English dub of the series beginning October 29.

Fairy Tail’s final season has quite a bit to cover as it will adapt over 100 chapters left in the original manga run of the series. This includes major battles with Zeref, and later the mystical dragon Acnologia, so fans will have a ton of things to look forward to for its final run. It’s basically going to feel like a victory march for the series as it heads toward its final moments. Not only will be it a major draw of the Fall 2018 anime season, but the year overall.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.

If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.