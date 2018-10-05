‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Shares Final Trailer, New Stills

Fairy Tail‘s final season will finally make its debut in the stacked Fall 2018 anime season, and to hype fans up for the upcoming premiere the series has released its final trailer for the season.

Along with the packed final trailer for the season, the series has also released a new batch of preview images for the premiere episode. You can see them below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final season of the series is currently scheduled to premiere October 7 in Japan, and Crunchyroll and Funimation have already confirmed that they will stream the series outside of Japan. This is good because fans will want to see the final season as soon as possible. The season has a lot of ground to cover, so the sooner fans can join in the better.

The previous season leaves about 100 or so chapters of the final manga’s story still needing to be covered in the anime run. Not only does the titular guild have to face-off against major foes like Zeref and Acnologia, but as the trailer hints, maybe it’s also going to bring some of the series’ popular ships closer together.

Both Crunchyroll and Funimation will have the episode with English subtitles shortly after it goes live in Japan, and Funimation will be providing an English dub of the series beginning October 29.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.

If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.