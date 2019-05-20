Food Wars! Finally Reveals Soma’s Mother

Fans might have initially felt Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki’s Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was heading toward an end during the Central arc, the arc that followed presented a whole new side of this series after a time-skip not only provided a new Elite Ten, but has launched Soma into a wild new world of challenges. He’s facing off against a dark new world of cuisine, and is embroiled in his toughest shokugeki yet.

To try and defeat Asahi Saiba’s powerful crossed knives technique that combined five different cuisines into one powerful dish, Soma served a powerful new fried rice inspired by his mother. This means, that fans finally got to see her face at last.

Check it out below for spoilers for Chapter 311 of Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma!

In Chapter 311 of the series, Soma serves his fried rice dish that the judges have absolutely loved. Her also wants to serve it to Erina’s mother in the hopes of appeasing her violently susceptible palette. When she tastes it, she finds that the rice is hiding something special, and Soma says it’s his “odorless fried rice” that’s inspired by failure. He says he can’t take credit for this idea because it’s a dish inspired by his mother’s many failures.

A flashback reveals a full look at Soma’s mother, Tamako Yukihira. It was her side of the family that owned the Yukihira diner at first, and many of the diner’s regulars often liked to test themselves with her cooking. Despite her love of food, Tamako could not cook “if her life depended on it.” One of the many failed dishes she loved to try was fried rice, and it was the first recipe Soma ever learned.

With the newest arc of the series finally revealing elements of the story fans have been wanting to see such as Erina and Soma’s mother, it really feels like it’s heading toward an endgame at last. But only time will tell as there are still plenty of mysteries about the past that are still left to explore.

