Funimation Confirms ‘Fire Force’ License

Soul Eater‘s series creator Atsushi Okubo will be seeing another project of his making its anime debut with Fire Force, and fans were wondering whether or not they would be able to see this fiery new anime in territories outside of Japan.

Luckily, Funimation confirmed on their official Twitter account that they have licensed the anime for a release outside of Japan.

There’s currently no confirmed release date for Fire Force, but it has confirmed that it will release sometime this year. Yuki Yase will be directing the series for David Production (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure), Yamato Haishima will be writing the scripts, and Hideyuki Moriota will be designing the characters for the adaptation.

The series cast is still coming together, and currently includes Gakuto Kajiwara (Black Clover’s Asta) as Shinra Kasukabe, Yusuke Kobyashi as Arthur Boyle, M.A.O. as Iris, Saeko Kimijo as Maki Oze, and Kenichi Suzumura as Takehisa Hinawa.

Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into eight volumes. The series follows an elite team of fire manipulators as they and deal with spontaneously combusting people in a alternate take on Tokyo. It’s become pretty popular with fans of Okubo’s first series, but it admittedly does not yet have the same amount of widespread attention as his first work garnered over its run.

Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such:

“Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”

