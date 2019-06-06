Godzilla Stars Pitch MechaGodzilla’s Debut In The MonsterVerse

Godzilla: King of the Monsters introduced over a dozen new kaiju to the Legendary franchise. King Ghidorah, Mothra, Rodan and several other giant monsters stomped their way onto screens to celebrate the sequel to 2014’s original US release. While the film certainly portrayed a lot of old favorites in a new light, there was one large stable of the franchise that has yet to make an appearance. Film stars Millie Bobby Brown and O’Shea Jackson, along with director Michael Dougherty, offered their own perspectives on introducing MechaGodzilla to the “MonsterVerse”.

The Twitter Account for the online resource, Fandom, shared their thoughts on how they’d like for MechaGodzilla to join the franchise, along with some other popular kaiju:

#GodzillaMovie star O’ Shea Jackson Jr and director @Mike_Dougherty are keen to see Mechagodzilla in the new Monsterverse – would you like to see it? pic.twitter.com/Lu2A2wcsLs — Fandom (@getFANDOM) June 3, 2019

All three of these creative minds are in agreement that this Godzilla doppelganger must appear in a future installment of the series. With all the kaiju having slightly different origins from their original appearances in Japan, there’s no doubt that should MechaGodzilla appear, his beginnings would be slightly tweaked for a new audience.

First appearing in the 1974 film appropriately titled “Godzilla Vs MechaGodzilla“, the mechanical duplicate was an alien from outer space that challenged the king of the kaiju in combat. In subsequent later appearance, MechaGodzilla’s backstory was slightly tweaked, making him a product of the government created to fight Godzilla rather than as a being from outer space.

Besides simply being the same size as the king of the monsters, MechaGodzilla is strapped to the gills with weaponry, making him a worthy opponent to Godzilla himself. With several movie appearances under his belt, the mechanical mirror version of Godzilla would certainly make for a worthy addition to the Legendary franchise. Following Godzilla Vs Kong next year, we’ll keep our eyes peeled at any potential hints toward this robotic lizard making an appearance.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”