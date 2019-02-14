‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Unleashes First Costume Collection

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will roar into theaters this summer, and it looks like the franchise has plans to stick around well into the fall. After all, a slew of Halloween costumes were revealed for the sequel just recently, and they are certainly — uh — something.

As reported by Bloody Disgusting, the first-look debut of Godzilla‘s new costumes have gone online. Everyone from King Ghidorah to Godzilla has a costume to work with, but some of them are better than others.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Rubie licensing the movie for costumes, the company’s 2019 catalog is extensive. The collection contains looks for children and adults, and the outfits range from full jumpsuits to hoodies and masks.

The most impressive look so far has been King Ghidorah and his three-headed suit. The one piece features a jumpsuit complete with a tail and sleeves which act as necks for Ghidorah’s other heads. The look is a bold one, but it’s at least impressive. The same cannot be said for Godzilla’s adult cosplay hoodie, but the monster does have some solid children’s options in the collection.

If you aren’t ready to commit to an entire outfit, Godzilla will have a few accessories for sale. You can buy wall breaks of both Godzilla and King Ghidorah. The creatures also have a variety of masks available which come in everything from articulated plastic to latex.

Naturally, there is even a costume available for your furry friends. A pet outfit as been released, and it will deck out your dog or cat even like Godzilla. There are no sizes listed for the costume just yet, but the collection’s ad shows a lapdog wearing the lean suit.

If you are wondering where Rodan and Mothra are in this collection, the duo are hard to find. In fact, the collection only has one entry for each. Fans will be able to buy detailed latex masks of the kaijus, so it will be on you to create the rest of their bodies DIY style.

So, do you want any of these costumes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Want to know more about Godzilla: King of the Monsters? It’s synopsis reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”