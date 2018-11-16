‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Finishes Post-Production

Godzilla: King of the Monsters may have pushed back its release date awhile back, but it seems the sequel is sailing along just fine. After all, the feature just wrapped work on post-production, and its director is celebrating the big occasion on Twitter.

Taking to social media, Mike Dougherty confirmed post-production work on Godzilla: King of the Monsters is finished. The director posted a behind-the-scenes shot of the film from the cutting room, and Dougherty thanked everyone who helped him bring this film to life.

“It is done,” the director tweeted.

It is done. With love and gratitude to the thousands of talented people all around the world who helped make this lifelong dream a reality. In Godzilla we trust. @GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/JnPoqFoXHY — Mike Dougherty 🎃 (@Mike_Dougherty) November 16, 2018

“With love and gratitude to the thousands of talented people all around the world who helped make this lifelong dream a reality. In Godzilla we trust.”

For fans looking forward to the kaiju flick, it will be hitting theaters next year. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is slated to go public in May 2019, but it will not end Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The studio has another installment planned for the franchise, and it will pit Godzilla versus another famous beast.

Earlier this month, Godzilla vs. Kong finally made its way into production. The epic crossover will see the two monsters go head-to-head while Monarch tracks the beasts’ every move. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla vs. Kong has a stacked cast including Rebecca Hall, Eliza Gonzalez, Alexander Skarsgard, and more.

If you need a refresher on Legendary’s next MonsterVerse movie, you can check out its synopsis below. The much-anticipated sequel is slated to introduce several new kaiju to the franchise, and they are ones long-time fans will be happy to meet. Not only will Mothra and Rodan appear in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but they will be joined by Ghidorah in all his three-headed terror as well.

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah,” the film’s synopsis reads. “When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

So, are you ready to check out this film?