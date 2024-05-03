Totally Spies Season 7 Opening Released: Watch

There have been quite a few animated resurrections in recent years for series that have been gone from the small screen for decades. Shows like Animaniacs, Futurama, Samurai Jack, and more have seen familiar characters making a comeback to fans who never expected to see them again. Joining the cadre of series, Totally Spies will return for its seventh season on May 12th and has unveiled its opening online to get fans prepped for the spies' big return.

Much like another major animated series, Miraculous: The Tales of Ladybug and Chat Noir, Totally Spies is made in France and made its way to North America following the European release. Unfortunately, Cartoon Network has yet to give fans of Sam, Alex, and Clover a specific release date for the seventh season, though the cable network has confirmed that fans can expect it to arrive at some point in 2024. Season six initially ended its run in 2014, meaning it has been a decade since the teenage spies were on the small screen.

Totally Spies Returns

When Totally Spies hits Cartoon Network, expect it to in English like its previous six seasons, though the original French language release gives fans a hint as to what the new opening will sound like. Thanks to arriving ten years following season six's finale, it should come as no surprise that the animation style has changed. When season seven does land, it will be interesting to see what changes are made to the story that has become a fan-favorite.

Totally Spies! Season 7 – Opening Theme pic.twitter.com/MaVyo9zuvk — Cult of Alex | Totally Spies News and Updates (@Archive_Of_Alex) May 1, 2024

If you aren't caught up on Totally Spies, you can watch the first six seasons on Amazon Prime, or you can purchase them on the iTunes store. The official description for the animated series following Clover, Alex, and Sam reads as such, "Join Sam, Alex and Clover, high school best friends, as they accidentally find their way into their secret lives of being undercover spies for WOOHP, who fight and foil the devious plans of the world's strangest and the most outrageous supervillains. Each episode gives us a sneak peek into their lives and serves as a reminder that some super spies have high school woes and homework!"

What animated series do you want to see make a return to the small screen? Feel free to follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on Totally Spies and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.