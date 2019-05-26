Godzilla Stars Create the Perfect Titan to Defeat the King of the Monsters

Godzilla might be the king of the monsters, but that doesn’t mean his title will remain in his possession for good. Not only does Ghidorah hope to steal that crown in the kaiju’s next film, but its stars are coming up with their own kaijus to take out Godzilla.

Oh, but don’t worry. It looks like O’Shea Jackson Jr. has his perfect Titan in mind already.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with the cast of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and it was there Jackson opened up about his dream kaiju.

According to the star, he wants to see a Titan that mashes up a gorilla and a dragon. Why? Well, the answer is simple; Jackson wants to show King Kong who is boss, and there is no better way than to combine an ape with a dragon.

“Personally, I don’t think King Kong should be able to step up to Godzilla. But if you could mix them, that’s a pretty bad kaiju right there,” the actor said.

Of course, Millie Bobby Brown was quick to jump into the conversation at that point. Thea actress, who will star in Godzilla vs Kong next year, said she wouldn’t be surprised if Kong had a bigger edge on Godzilla than fans think. As the actress said, she has read the script, so she has more insight into the pair’s growing feud.

Still, there would be on surefire way to threaten both kaiju, and that would be a cross between them. If there’s a way to create some sort of Kongilla, then Jackson is backing that kaiju should they step to Godzilla.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”