‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer Date Confirmed By Director

Godzilla‘s big sequel is one of the most anticipated releases of the next year because Godzilla will be duking it out with some of the most famous monsters in the franchise pantheon. But when will fans get a new trailer?

After teasing that it would be coming sometime soon, Director Michael Dougherty confirmed on Twitter that there will be a new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters and it will premiere on December 9.

The @GodzillaMovie trailer will drop Sunday Dec 9th at Brazil Comic Con. From Godzilla’s lips to your ears… pic.twitter.com/Y7Stom9nd1 — Mike Dougherty 🎅🏻👹 (@Mike_Dougherty) December 4, 2018

When Godzilla: King of the Monsters revealed some brief new teaser trailer footage at Tokyo Comic Con over the weekend, Dougherty commented that fans would get to see a full trailer “next week.” Now we have a concrete release date as Dougherty states the new Godzilla sequel trailer will “drop Sunday Dec 9th at Brazil Comic Con.”

There were some rumors among fans that the film would not reveal a new trailer this week, and when one fan asked the director whether or not this was the case, Dougherty responded with a simple “No.” Then, much to the delight of Godzilla fans everywhere, Dougherty later confirmed the premiere date for the next look at the sequel.

Fans are hoping to see new footage of King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan, who were obscured by smoke and darkness in the first trailer but have revealed their detailed designs with figure releases. Though it for sure does not beat getting to see them in motion.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”