Godzilla: King of the Monsters Trailer HIlariously Recreated With Dogs and Cats as “Pugzilla”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is one of the next blockbusters that is set to hit theaters, and it looks like some fans are taking some pretty creative lengths to get butts in seats. JOE.co.uk recently debuted a new video, which recreates King of the Monsters‘ trailer with dogs and cats in costumes. You can check it out below.

We’ve recreated the Godzilla movie with dogs and cats. Introducing Pugzilla: King of the Dogsters 🐶#GodzillaMovie w/ @GodzillaMovieUK pic.twitter.com/iBxFaX9No9 — JOE (@JOE_co_uk) May 21, 2019

While the adorable video is arguably way too short, it is pretty amusing, especially seeing the character designs of “Catdorah” and “Dogra”. Plus, you have to stay to see the take on Godzilla’s awesomely terrifying powers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

King of the Monsters will be an epic action-adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

“It’s not like the monsters are suddenly popping up out of nowhere, they’ve always been here, they were here before we were.” director Mike Dougherty explained during a recent set visit. “So, the concept we’re running with is that this will belong to them. You know, if anything, [we’re] a really invasive species, and we’ve simply rediscovered something that’s always been underneath our feet, literally. That, they are in some way, the old gods, the first gods. And that’s something that we’re also trying to bring to this film, a mythological, almost biblical, backdrop to these creatures.”

“Once again, speaking as a Godzilla fan, I always hated those humans who acted like, didn’t Godzilla just save your ass but with the realm that we’re in now, what happened in San Francisco in 2014, we’re still learning about Godzilla and exactly what he is,” star O’Shea Jackson Jr. said during the same set visit. “You know, if more gets unraveled, the further that this story goes and I’m glad people get a further understanding of what Godzilla represents. And from what I can see, he holds down the Pacific, so California seems safe. So I’m with that.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens in theaters on May 31st.