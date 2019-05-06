Godzilla: King of the Monsters Director Reveals His Most-Wanted MonsterVerse Stories

The MonsterVerse is ready to expand this month with a new entry, and Godzilla is set to further open the franchise as his match with King Kong is slated for 2020. Sadly, the future beyond Godzilla vs Kong is unclear, but that doesn’t mean filmmakers are not thinking about the stories it will hold.

Well, that is unless you are Mike Dougherty. The director of Godzilla: King of the Monsters is keeping close tabs on the kaiju, and he knows where he’d like to see the monster go next.

Recently, SFX released an interview with Dougherty about his Godzilla ties, and it was there the director said he fancies the MonsterVerse sourcing stories from the past.

“I like the idea of going back in time, and telling creature stories from different eras,” Dougherty said via Gormaru.

“Skull Island was set in the 70’s, but personally I’d like to do GODZILLA-BC, go back to ancient times and really see the Ray Harryhausen-esque world where primitive humans had to try to survive with these creatures,” the director continued. “Maybe we’d get to see the first time mankind truly encountered Godzilla, and get to see how that relationship was christened.”

Of course, this sort of proposal has immediately caught the attention of diehard Godzilla fans. The kaiju might have been birthed from the horrors of atomic warfare following World War II, but Godzilla has been given a deeper origin than that over the years. Back in 2014, the first Godzilla film under the MonsterVerse questioned the beast’s once-godly status and how it might have fallen apart. Now, it seems Dougherty is just as eager to learn more about Godzilla’s past, and fans would be more than happy if the director were given a chance to explore that history for everyone on the big screen.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

