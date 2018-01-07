Netflix Announces ‘Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters’ Worldwide Release

The time has finally come! If you have been waiting for Netflix to bring the first Godzilla anime film to your Netflix queue, then your patience has paid off. Toho has finally confirmed the film will be distributed worldwide on Netflix later this month.

Taking to Twitter, the page for Netflix Japan confirmed Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters was going worldwide this month. January 17 will be the date fans want to mark on their calendars. Netflix will begin streaming the film for worldwide markets in various dubs now that Godzilla has finished its theatrical run in Japan.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters is the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 17, 2017 with Netflix distributing the film worldwide some time this year. It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast with the likes of Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita.

The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

If you are not familiar with Mecha Godzilla, then you should know the character isn’t a new one. The futuristic beast dates back to Godzilla vs Mecha Godzilla a la 1974. The character has since appeared in several other films with its last outing having taken place in 2003.

Godzilla fans will know Mecha Godzilla has one complicated history. The character was made to be a more serious villain for the iconic franchise, and its design was based on popular mecha anime titles like Mobile Suit Gundam. The villain has gone through a few iterations as Mecha Godzilla had been turned into an alien project, a U.N. counter-measure, and more. There is no telling how the anime film will usher in the creature, but fans may get a teaser once Netflix’s first Godzilla feature debuts this month.

