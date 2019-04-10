‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Director Confirms Production Wrap in Austraila

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is bringing many of Toho’s famous Kaiju into the MonsterVerse later this Spring, but while those fights are definitely highly anticipated they are not the biggest ones to come. The MonsterVerse has been building toward a fight between Godzilla and King Kong, and now the end of the Titans quadrilogy is just a little bit closer as Godzilla vs. Kong reaches a new phase.

Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard took to Instagram to celebrate that the film has wrapped in Australia!

Production for the big finale has been a bit mysterious as the sequel is being kept under major wraps. It’s to be expected as it may even spoil the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters on top of being a conclusion to years worth of planning. There is no confirmation that production for the film has wrapped either.

It could be just a celebration of one phase in Australia coming to an end, or some other phase in the project. Last time it seemed like the film had wrapped shooting, it was a bit to early to celebrate just yet. But regardless, this means that Godzilla vs. Kong is one step closer to being a full reality.

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently slated to release in theaters March 13, 2020. Directed by Adam Wingard, based on a story by Terry Rossio, and produced by Alex Garcia, the film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Lance Reddick, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Damien Bichir.

Godzilla vs. Kong is officially described as such, “In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

Fans will soon get to see what leads into Godzilla and King Kong’s titanic battle as Godzilla: King of the Monsters gears up for its release on May 31st. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

