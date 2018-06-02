New ‘High School DxD’ Dub Clip Promises Some Babymaking

High School DxD has gained many fans for its notorious fan-service, but while the series has made great strives to embed its fan service more into the action it did feature one of the most fan-service laden episodes to date.

While this infamous moment already premiered to Japanese fans, this new clip of the English dub features the hilarious spin the English voice cast puts on the already hilarious original scene.

In the scene, Xenovia is continuing her plot to make a baby with Issei. But this episode reaches a new level of lewd for the series as Asia walks by and notices Xenovia’s sexual efforts. Frustrated, Asia offers to make a baby with Issei as well. Eventually these shenanigans leads to Irina being involved as well, with all three of the buxom women jumping on Issei in order to bear his child.

This one scene is emblematic of the type of strides the series has made the past season as the long awaited fourth season of the season has met fan anticipation with lots of fan service and action.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

High School DxD Hero originally premiered April 10, is scheduled to run for 13 episodes, and is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation as well. The English dub cast of the series includes the returning Josh Grelle as Issei Hyodo, Jamie Marchi as Rias Gremory, Kelly Angel as Akeno Himejima Jad Saxton as Koneko Tojo, Alison Viktorin as Gasper Vladi, Sean O’Connor as Yuto Kiba and Lauren Landa as Xenovia Quarta.

Yoshifuma Sueda (Rail Wars!, MAOYU) is directing the series for producer Passione (Rail Wars!, Hinako Note). Kenji Konuta (Blood Lad, Servamp) is composing the music for the series, and Mokoto Uno (The Qwasar of Stigmata, Rail Wars!, and Love Hina) will be designing the characters of the series. Minami is performing the opening theme “Switch,” and the ending theme, “Motenai Kuseni” is performed by Tapimiru.