‘High School DxD’ Season 4 Reveals Premiere Date

High School DxD has been away for awhile now, but that will all change this spring. The franchise announced a fourth season will be dropping in 2018, and Passione just let fans know when it is going live. So, you better mark your calendars for April.

According to new reports, High School DxD will head back to TV starting in April 2018. There is no exact date tied to the premiere, but fans are simply happy to know when the franchise will make its comeback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last October, fans got their first-look at High School DxD and its fourth season. The anime dropped a teaser for the show online, and it shows Issei Hyodo and his harem of busty followers go on another devilish adventure.

High School DxD Hero S4 TV anime is scheduled to begin in April (Passione) https://t.co/HtyXlcHjt4#ハイスクールDxD pic.twitter.com/RnXwlROM24 — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) January 18, 2018

If the reports are right, High School DxD will adapt its manga’s ninth and tenth volumes. So, fans can expect to see guys like Sairaorg Bael and Cao Cao step into its anime spotlight this April.

So far, the show’s main vocal cast is expected to return for this new series; However, the same cannot be said for High School DxD‘s production team. Yoshifumi Sueda is coming on to direct the fourth series after Tetsuya Yanagizawa oversaw the first three. Kenji Konuta will act as the show’s writer while Makoto Uno oversees character designs. Passione will produce the anime as opposed to the Studio TNK.

If you are not familiar with High School DxD, then you should know the series is one rooted in supernatural adventures and gratuitous fan service. The story follows a boy named Issei Hyodo who is best known for his perverted ways. After being asked on a date, the boy is killed when the girl turns out to be a fallen angel. Issei is revived by a busty classmate of his named Rias who is a devil herself, and she contracts the boy to become her new pet as she reincarnated him into a devil during his resurrection.

Will you be watching High School DxD when it returns? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!