How to Watch the ‘Boruto’ English Dub

Adult Swim’s Toonami block is set to get a little more ninja love tonight with the premier of the English dub for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. If you’re interested in the English-language version of the Naruto sequel, read on for how to watch.

Specifically, the English dub of the Naruto sequel is set to air on Toonami starting tonight, should you wish to check it out. Cartoon Network‘s late-night block will air Boruto at 10:30PM EST, and new episodes are scheduled to go live every Saturday after that.

The Toonami dub was first revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2018, and not much has changed since then. We do know, however, that, Boruto Uzumaki is played by Amanda Celine Miller, Sarada Uchiha is played by Cherami Leigh, Mitsuki is played by Robbie Daymond, Himawaki Uzumaki is played by Melissa Fahn, and Shikadai Nara is played by Todd Haberkorn.

Additionally, Maile Flanagan will continue voicing Naruto while Yuri Lowenthal will voice Sasuke. Sakura will be played by Kate Higgins as usual, and Tom Gibis will return as Shikamaru.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.